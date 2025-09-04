NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top University in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru emerged as the top university in India followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi in second place, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education- Manipal in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: List of Top Universities in India

Take a look at the top 10 universities in India.

UNIVERSITY SCORE RANKINGS Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 85.05 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 71.00 2 Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal 69.25 3 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 69.10 4 University of Delhi, Delhi 67.38 5 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 67.28 6 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani 67.24 7 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 67.05 8 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 65.42 9 Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 65.35 10

Direct link to see the full list of top universities in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025- MoE, National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)