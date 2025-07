The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will likely release the admit card for the Junior Engineer, Technician, and other posts exams on July 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th, 18th, and 21st July 2025.

The exam will be held to fill 68 job vacancies for posts like Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, and more. All candidates must download their NMMC Hall Tickets to appear for the exam. It is advised that candidates should bring it along with a valid ID proof to enter the exam center.

As per the official notice, the hall tickets for the eligible candidates will be made available on the website at least 7 days before the examination.

How To Download NMMC Admit Card

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the simple steps as follows.

Go to the official NMMC website at nmmc.gov.in Click on the link that says “NMMC Admit Card 2025”. Log in using your Registration Number and Password, or Date of Birth. Download the admit card and check all the details carefully. Take a printout of the admit card to carry on the exam day.

Direct link to download the admit card:

Direct Link: To Download Hall Ticket, Click Here

Important Details About the NMMC Exam 2025

The exam will be held by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to fill the vacancies of 68 posts. The Admit Card for the exam has been released on July 8, 2025, and the exam will be conducted on 15th, 18th & 21st July 2025.

The selection process includes a written test, skill test, document verification, and medical test.

