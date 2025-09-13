Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on September 12, 2025, for the recruitment of 53749 posts. Students can check and download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download their Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 by logging into their account using their registration number and password.

RSSB has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of 53749 posts. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RSSB has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of 53749 posts. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 13, 2025 00:54:58 IST

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on September 12, 2025, for the recruitment of 53749 posts. Students can check and download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download their Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 by logging into their account using their registration number and password. 

Rajasthan 4th Grade: Exam Date 

The Grade 4 recruitment exam is set to take place on September 19 and 21, 2025, across the state. Of the total 53,749 vacancies, 48,199 are reserved for Non-TSP areas, while 5,550 are allocated for TSP regions. 

How to Download Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025? 

  • Visit the official website of the board – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on  “Admit Card” and then click on “Class IV Employee Direct Recruitment”.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth and select the examination type.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download – Rajasthan Recruitment Portal (110)

Tags: 4th grade admit carddownload rssb 4th grade admit cardRajasthan 4th Grade Admit Cardrssbrssb 4th classrssb 4th graderssb 4th grade admit card download linkrssb 4th grade exam daterssb admit card 2025

RELATED News

GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised PNN Digital
CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits

LATEST NEWS

Largest international B2B jewellery exhibition launched in Jeddah
Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
What is NATO’s ‘Eastern Sentry’ Operation and Why Was It Launched?
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
A Brave Exploration of Witch
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

QUICK LINKS