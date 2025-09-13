Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on September 12, 2025, for the recruitment of 53749 posts. Students can check and download the Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download their Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 by logging into their account using their registration number and password.

Rajasthan 4th Grade: Exam Date

The Grade 4 recruitment exam is set to take place on September 19 and 21, 2025, across the state. Of the total 53,749 vacancies, 48,199 are reserved for Non-TSP areas, while 5,550 are allocated for TSP regions.

How to Download Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website of the board – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” and then click on “Class IV Employee Direct Recruitment”.

Enter your application number and date of birth and select the examination type.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download – Rajasthan Recruitment Portal (110)