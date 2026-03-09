LIVE TV
Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

The Rajasthan Home Guards Department has released the Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card
Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 9, 2026 17:57:39 IST

Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

The Rajasthan Home Guards Department has released the Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The physical testing phase, which is a crucial part of the recruitment process, will begin on March 16, 2026, at designated examination centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 3,842 Home Guard posts in the state.

Candidates who have completed the application process earlier will now move to the PET and PST stage, which assesses physical fitness and eligibility for the role.

What is the Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026

The Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026 is an essential document required for candidates appearing in the PET and PST rounds.

The hall ticket contains important information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, reporting time and the address of the physical test centre. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card before the test date.

When will Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST 2026 begin

According to the official schedule, the Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST 2026 will start on March 16, 2026.

The physical tests will be conducted at various centres across the state to evaluate the physical fitness and standards of candidates. These tests are considered one of the most challenging stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates must report to the examination centre at the time mentioned on their admit card.

Why is the Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST important

The PET and PST rounds play a key role in the selection process for Home Guard posts.

Through these tests, authorities assess whether candidates meet the required physical standards and endurance levels necessary for the role. Only those who successfully clear these stages will move forward in the recruitment process.

Candidates are also advised to carry multiple printed copies of the Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026 along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the test.

How to download the Rajasthan Home Guard Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 through the official website by following a few simple steps.

First, visit the official website of the Rajasthan Home Guards Department. On the homepage, click on the link for the Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026. After that, candidates need to enter their registration number and password or date of birth in the login window.

Once the details are submitted, the admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates should download the document and take a printout for use on the examination day.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:57 PM IST
Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

Rajasthan Home Guard PET PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check Download Steps Here

QUICK LINKS