LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Police Department has recently issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. Authority is going to conduct the written examination for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 on 13 September & 14 September 2025.

Rajasthan Police Department has recently issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Rajasthan Police Department has recently issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2025 23:58:18 IST

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Police Department has recently issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. Candidates can check their Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Authority is going to conduct the written examination for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 on 13 September & 14 September 2025. Candidates can download their Rajasthan Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website. 

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

  • Locate the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2025 download link and click on it.

  • Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

  • Once submitted, your Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.

  • Make sure to carry a printed copy of your Rajasthan Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have passed the 12th exam or an equivalent qualification from any recognized board, university, or institution in India. For the latest updates, candidates must check the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Notification 2025. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Important Dates 

Notification Date 28 April 2025
Application Start 28 April 2025
Last Date Apply Online 17 May 2025
Last Date Fee Payment 17 May 2025
Correction Date 26 May 2025 to 04 June 2025
Exam City Date 08 September 2025
Admit Card 11 September 2025
Exam Date 13 September & 14 September 2025
Result Date Notify Soon

Candidates are advised to verify the details on the Official Website of the Department of Police, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2025: Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 

Posts

Amount (₹)

Rajasthan Police Constable Pay Scale 2025

₹5,200/- to ₹20,200/-

Grade Pay

₹2,400

Allowance

As Per Government Norms.

Tags: Rajasthan Police ConstableRajasthan Police Constable Admit CardRajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 downloadRajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 download linkRajasthan Police Constable examRajasthan Police Constable exam dateRajasthan Police Constable exam eligibility criteriaRajasthan Police Constable salaryrpcrpc 2025 examrpc examrpc exam 2025

RELATED News

JKCET 2025 Special Round Allotment OUT: Check Required Documents for Admission at jkbopee.gov.in
NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Transparency Plea, Counselling Dates, AIQ Seats, Scorecards Details Available on mcc.nic.in.
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Download Junior Associate Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in
Challenge Your Mind: 20+ Difficult And Tricky Riddles for Gen-Z
TS LAWCET 2025: Phase 2 and Final Phase Counselling Registrations Begins at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

LATEST NEWS

Israel, Ukraine team up to safeguard tens of thousands of worshippers in Uman
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
Fashion That Lasts, Not Fades: The Nilam India Story
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh bowlers shine; Taskin, Tanzim, Rishad restrict Hong Kong to 143/7
Uttar Pradesh: Death toll rises to 5 as roadways bus falls off a bridge in Kakori
Taurian MPS IPO: Why QIBs Oversubscribed? Check The Subscription Data!
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Shah Rukh Khan's foundation provides relief to 1500 Punjab flood victims
Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 to mark a decade of cinema, event dates announced
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In? Find The Shocking Data Behind Day 2 Success!
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

QUICK LINKS