Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: The Rajasthan Police Department has recently issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on September 11, 2025. Candidates can check their Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Authority is going to conduct the written examination for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 on 13 September & 14 September 2025. Candidates can download their Rajasthan Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

Locate the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2025 download link and click on it.

Enter the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

Once submitted, your Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.

Make sure to carry a printed copy of your Rajasthan Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed the 12th exam or an equivalent qualification from any recognized board, university, or institution in India. For the latest updates, candidates must check the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Notification 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Important Dates

Notification Date 28 April 2025 Application Start 28 April 2025 Last Date Apply Online 17 May 2025 Last Date Fee Payment 17 May 2025 Correction Date 26 May 2025 to 04 June 2025 Exam City Date 08 September 2025 Admit Card 11 September 2025 Exam Date 13 September & 14 September 2025 Result Date Notify Soon

Candidates are advised to verify the details on the Official Website of the Department of Police, Rajasthan.

