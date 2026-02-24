RPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key 2026 for Junior Clerk and Technical Posts, Steps To Download And How To Raise Objections

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Junior Chemist and Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department) recruitment examinations.

The answer keys have been uploaded on the Commission’s official website, allowing candidates to review their responses and estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

The written examination for these posts was conducted on February 1, 2026, across various centres in Rajasthan.

Which Posts Are Covered Under RPSC Answer Key 2026

The answer key released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) covers the posts of Junior Chemist and Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department).

These recruitment exams are part of RPSC’s technical hiring process for key government departments, including the Public Health Engineering Department and the Energy Department.

When and How Can Candidates Raise Objections

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the online mode. The objection window is open from February 25, 2026, to February 27, 2026.

Objections must be submitted strictly as per the serial number of the model question paper uploaded on the official website. Supporting proof from standard and authentic reference books must be attached. Objections submitted without documentary evidence will not be considered by the Commission.

What Is the Objection Fee for RPSC Answer Key 2026

Candidates are required to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question, along with applicable service charges. The payment can be made through the recruitment portal after logging in via the SSO portal, selecting the “Question Objection” link, or by visiting an E-Mitra kiosk.

It is important to note that the objection fee is non-refundable, and objections without successful fee payment will be rejected.

How to Download RPSC Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Answer Key section on the homepage

Select the exam year as 2026

Choose the relevant post name

Download the PDF model answer key

Separate PDF links are available for Junior Chemist and Assistant Electrical Inspector posts.

Why Is the RPSC Answer Key Important for Candidates

The release of the answer key allows candidates to assess their performance and calculate probable scores ahead of the final result. It also ensures transparency in the recruitment process by allowing candidates to challenge any incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the final answer key and result declaration.

