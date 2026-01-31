RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D admit card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the examination on February 2 and February 3, 2026, as per media reports. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB Group D examination is being conducted over multiple phases, and admit cards are being issued date-wise.

How To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download their admit card:

Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in Open the RRB Group D admit card candidate login window Enter your registration number and date of birth The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen Download the PDF and save it for future reference

A direct link to download the RRB Group D admit card has been activated for eligible candidates.

Admit Card Release For Upcoming Exam Dates

The Railway Board is conducting the RRB Group D examination from November 27 to February 10. Currently, admit cards have been issued only for candidates appearing on February 2 and 3. The admit card download links for exams scheduled between February 4 and February 10 will be activated later on the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board websites.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official portals for updates related to upcoming admit card releases.

Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

A printed copy of the RRB Group D admit card 2026 A valid photo identity proof

Both documents are mandatory for entry and verification at the exam venue.

RRB Group D 2026 Selection Process

The RRB Group D 2026 selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. The CBT is being conducted to fill 32,438 vacancies, and the final selection will be based on merit determined by candidates’ performance in the written exam.

ALSO READ: TNTET Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard, Link, And Important Details