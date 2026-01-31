TNTET Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard, Link, And Important Details

TN TET Result 2025: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) Result 2025, along with the final answer key and individual scorecards. Candidates can access their results on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The declaration comes after the completion of the objection review process and evaluation of OMR sheets based on the revised final answer key.

The TN TET 2025 was conducted in OMR-based mode, with Paper I held on November 15, 2025, and Paper II on November 16, 2025, as per Notification No. 03/2025 dated August 11, 2025. The tentative answer key was released on November 25, 2025, and objections raised by candidates were examined in detail by subject experts. Following this scrutiny, the final answer key was prepared and published. TRB has clarified that the decision of the experts on the final key is final and binding.

Based on the approved final answer key, candidates’ OMR sheets were evaluated, and marks were awarded. The result status is shown as “Qualified” or “Not Qualified” on the candidate login dashboard. According to G.O (MS) No. 23, School Education (TRB) Department dated January 28, 2026, the minimum qualifying marks are 90 for General category candidates, 75 for BC, BCM, MBC/DNC and PWD candidates, and 60 for SC, SC(A) and ST candidates.

How To Download TN TET 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their TN TET 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board Click on the TN TET 2025 Result/Scorecard link on the homepage A login window will open on the screen Enter your user ID and password Click on submit to view the scorecard PDF Check your marks and qualifying status Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard safely. The TRB has stated that while all efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, it reserves the right to correct any errors if identified at a later stage.

