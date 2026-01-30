LIVE TV
JEE Mains Prep Tests Now Available On Google Gemini AI; Here's How It Will Help Students With Mock Exams To Crack One Of India's Most Competitive Entrance Exams

Google has introduced a free JEE Main mock test feature on its AI assistant Gemini, enabling students to take full-length practice exams directly via the web or app.

JEE Aspirants (Photo: ANI)
JEE Aspirants (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: January 30, 2026 18:01:20 IST

Google has launched a JEE Main preparation test feature on its AI-powered assistant, Gemini, allowing students to take full-length mock tests directly through the web or app. 

The feature is available free of cost and is aimed at helping students prepare more effectively for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

Developed in partnership with PhysicsWallah and Careers360, the practice tests follow the official JEE Main syllabus and exam pattern, closely mirroring the actual test format. 

How the JEE Main Prep Tests on Gemini Work

Unlike conventional mock tests that end with a simple scorecard, Gemini offers instant, detailed feedback once a test is completed. Students receive insights into their strong areas, weak sections, and concepts that require further revision.

The AI assistant also allows users to ask follow-up questions. Students can request step-by-step explanations for incorrect answers, clarify formulas, or revise specific chapters, making the learning experience more interactive and personalised.

How to Take a JEE Main Mock Test on Gemini

Students preparing for JEE Main or JEE Advanced can access the feature without downloading a separate app or enrolling in paid courses. Here’s how:

  • Open the Gemini app or access Gemini on the web
  • Type a prompt such as “I want to take a JEE Main mock test.”
  • Gemini guides the user through a full-length practice exam
  • After completion, students receive an instant performance breakdown
  • Users can continue interacting with Gemini to review answers and revise concepts

Google’s Broader Push Into AI-Based Exam Preparation

The JEE Main tests follow Google’s recent rollout of free SAT practice tests, signalling a wider push to position Gemini as a dedicated study companion rather than a quick-answer tool. 

Exam-prep features are also being added to AI Mode in Search, including tools like Canvas, which can turn uploaded notes into study guides, quizzes, and revision questions.

Indian students are increasingly using Gemini and NotebookLM for STEM subjects, flashcards, practice questions, and even audio summaries.

These tools support multiple Indian languages, improving accessibility for non-English-speaking learners.
Impact on Students and Exam Preparation

The feature has drawn strong reactions online, with students, parents, and educators calling it a game-changer for India’s more than one million JEE aspirants.

Many have pointed to the high cost of traditional coaching, noting that free AI-powered tools could significantly ease the financial burden.

With both SAT and JEE mock tests now available, Gemini is steadily evolving into a comprehensive AI-powered academic companion, offering accessible, interactive, and high-quality exam preparation to students across the globe.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 6:01 PM IST
