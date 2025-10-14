LIVE TV
Home > Education > RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently released the results for various courses, including BSc Nursing, Master of Public Health, DPharmacy, BDS, MPharma, MPH, MBBS, and other exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2025 through the official website ruhsraj.org.

RUHS released the RUHS UG and PG Results 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RUHS released the RUHS UG and PG Results 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 14, 2025 18:07:31 IST

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has recently released the results for various courses, including BSc Nursing, Master of Public Health, DPharmacy, BDS, MPharma, MPH, MBBS, and other exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Result 2025 through the official website ruhsraj.org

RUHS Result 2025

Candidates can check the RUHS UG Results, RUHS PG Results, and RUHS Diploma Courses Results on the official website. 

Direct Link to Download RUHS Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download RUHS Result 2025? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the Examination or Results tab. 
  • Enter your credentials, including roll number, enrollment number, and Date of Birth. 
  • Submit and view your result. 
  • Download the RUHS Result 2025 for future use.

Direct Link to Download RUHS UG Makrsheet PDF: Click Here

Direct Link to Download RUHS PG Makrsheet PDF: Click Here

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 6:07 PM IST
‘Mirage’ OTT Release: Unveil The Date, Platform And Twists Of This Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller!

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

