Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Expands Mumbai Footprint with 5th School in Gorai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Mumbai’s education map just got a power upgrade. The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a heavyweight in India’s K–12 arena, is setting up a brand-new Roots & Rise campus in Gorai, Borivali West — and it’s designed to turn young learners into all-round achievers before they even realize what “report cards” mean.

A Smart Expansion in the Right Zip Code

You don’t just open a school. You plant an ecosystem.

That’s precisely what VIBGYOR is doing at L.T. Road, near the Adani Power Substation in Gorai 3. This isn’t another glass-and-grass facility. It’s a purpose-built hub for holistic development — the kind where kids don’t just memorize equations but learn how to solve life.

The new VIBGYOR Roots & Rise campus will offer primary, secondary, and higher secondary education under the CBSE board, with an equal push on academics, athletics, and arts. Translation: Students will juggle algebra and judo with the same confidence.

Curriculum That Trains Minds, Not Just Grades

At a time when most schools still treat education like a memory marathon, VIBGYOR’s approach is refreshingly pragmatic.

Its comprehensive curriculum is built to engage curious minds through exploration, not regurgitation. The focus? Building critical thinkers who can reason, problem-solve, and communicate — the survival skills every boardroom (and battlefield) demands.

In an age when AI writes essays faster than students can finish breakfast, VIBGYOR is doubling down on the human edge. Expect interactive lessons, project-based learning, and the kind of creative space that nudges kids to ask “why” before they accept “because.”

Teachers Who Do More Than Teach

Great infrastructure can’t fix poor instruction. That’s why VIBGYOR has stacked its faculty bench with qualified, passionate educators who don’t just deliver lessons — they deliver outcomes. The idea is simple: inspired teachers inspire students.

The classroom vibe here isn’t “sit, listen, repeat.” It’s dynamic, engaging, and occasionally unpredictable — the good kind of unpredictable, where curiosity leads the way.

Campus Built Like a Safe Haven

Parents know the drill — the first thing they check isn’t the syllabus, it’s safety. The Gorai campus doesn’t disappoint.

Think well-lit classrooms, open play zones, CCTV surveillance, and trained security personnel. Add to that a team of support staff who actually care — not the checkbox kind of “care,” but the “every child gets home happy” kind.

In a city where traffic and tension never sleep, a secure, vibrant campus is no small win.

Parental Partnership, Not Paperwork

Education works best when parents aren’t treated like ATMs or occasional spectators. VIBGYOR’s collaborative parent engagement model brings families into the fold — through regular interactions, transparent progress tracking, and conversations that go beyond report cards.

Because let’s face it — real learning doesn’t end at 3 p.m.

A Vision That’s Consistent — and Proven

Speaking about the new campus, Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the VIBGYOR Group, said it with trademark conviction:

“VIBGYOR was built to give our future leaders an environment to grow and thrive intellectually, artistically, athletically, and morally. With Gorai, we’re taking that vision further — creating a safe, secure space where every child can discover their passions and prepare for a demanding new world.”

And it’s not just rhetoric. The Group’s reputation comes with receipts — multiple industry awards, including Outstanding School Group in Tech Practices (ET Excellence Awards 2025) and Excellence in Sports & Physical Education Initiatives (TechEDU India Summit & Awards 2025). When you consistently win at innovation and sports, you’re not just a school; you’re a system that works.

Two Decades of Reinventing Education

VIBGYOR didn’t appear overnight. Founded in 2004, the Group has been fine-tuning the formula for quality education for over 20 years. It’s already home to over 50,000 students across 40 schools in 15 major cities, serving as a benchmark for others still figuring out what “K–12 excellence” means.

It’s not just quantity; it’s credibility.

Recognised as Best Education Brand of 2023 by The Economic Times and Top Education Brand 2024 by BW Education for Academic Excellence, VIBGYOR continues to set the bar — and then raise it again.

Under the leadership of Rustom Kerawalla, the Group has built a platform that combines global educational practices with Indian sensibilities. With curricula affiliated to CISCE, CBSE, and Cambridge International, students graduate not just with marks, but with a mindset.

Education That Ages Well

In India’s crowded schoolscape, buzzwords are cheap. But VIBGYOR’s consistent delivery — from infrastructure to innovation — has made it the gold standard for progressive education.

As the Gorai campus opens its doors, it’s not just another milestone. It’s a statement:

Education can be safe, smart, and seriously fun — all at once.

