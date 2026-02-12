SAT 2026 Registration Open for March to June Test Dates, Check Details Here

The College Board has opened registrations for the SAT exams scheduled between March and June 2026, offering multiple testing opportunities for students planning to apply to universities abroad for the 2026–27 academic year.

The SAT remains a key standardised test accepted by over 4,000 universities and institutions worldwide as part of their admissions process.

With international applications typically beginning later this year, the release of the spring 2026 SAT schedule provides students sufficient time to plan their test attempts strategically.

What Are the SAT Exam Dates for 2026

The College Board has announced three SAT dates for the spring testing window:

March 14, 2026

May 2, 2026

June 6, 2026

These dates fall within the ongoing 2025–26 SAT testing cycle and are intended primarily for students targeting fall 2026 admissions.

What Are the SAT Registration Deadlines

Each SAT date comes with a specific registration and modification timeline:

March SAT 2026

Registration deadline: February 27, 2026

Deadline for changes, cancellations, or late registration: March 3, 2026

Registration deadline: April 17, 2026

Deadline for changes or late registration: April 21, 2026

Registration deadline: May 22, 2026

Deadline for changes or cancellations: May 26, 2026

Late registration is permitted for all test windows but attracts an additional fee.

Who Needs to Register Early for the SAT

Students who require a loaner device from the College Board to take the digital SAT must complete their registration at least 30 days before the test date. The College Board has advised such candidates not to wait until the regular deadline, as device availability is limited.

Why Is the SAT Important for Study Abroad

SAT scores continue to play a significant role in undergraduate admissions, scholarships, and placement decisions across the US, Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia. Many universities also use SAT results to assess academic readiness alongside school transcripts.

What Is the Broader Context for Indian Students

While SAT registrations remain open, recent government data shows a decline in the number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education. According to figures shared in Parliament, overseas study numbers dropped from 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025, a fall of nearly 31 percent.

Despite this trend, standardised tests like the SAT continue to be relevant for students exploring global education opportunities, especially those seeking merit-based admissions and financial aid.

Students are advised to check the College Board’s official website regularly for updates, fee details, and test centre availability before finalising their SAT registration.