SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: How to Download Result Via Direct Link| Check Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 today, on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the probationary officer preliminary examination can check and download the result on the official website sbi.co.in. The Probationary Officers preliminary examination was conducted nationwide on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, to recruit candidates for 600 vacancies.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check & Download the Results

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the “Careers” link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Here is the direct link to download SBI PO Result- “SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result“.

There are 600 vacancies in total, 500 vacancies are for fresh openings, and 41 are backlog vacancies. The category-wise breakup is as follows: 75 regular and 5 backlog posts for Scheduled Caste (SC), 37 regular and 36 backlog posts for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 135 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 50 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and 203 for the Unreserved (UR) category.