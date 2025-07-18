School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 19): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life is that one phase that leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects including the academics, sports and also the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and also to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness. The content can range from speeches, extempore and also the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and the sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 19: International

1. European Union attacks Russia with sanctions package over Ukraine war

2. US house sends bill regulating stablecoins to Donald Trump to sign

3. Donald Trump denies writing alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein

4. Brazilian police raids house of former president Jair Bolsonaro: Reports

School Assembly Headlines, July 19: National

1. Rs 500 crore welfare trust established by Tata Group for the Air India plane crash victims

2. ED arrests the former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel

3. Delhi: 45 schools receive bomb threats, AAP alleges jungle raj

4. Kalyani court convicts nine in India’s first digital arrest conviction case

School Assembly Headlines, July 19: Business

1. Asian Paints challenges CCI investigation in Bombay High Court

2. Raghuram Rajan cautions India to be careful and clever in trade talks with US

3. India collaborates with France on Rs 61,000 crore deal for fighter engines

4. Meta denies to sign EU’s AI code of practice

School Assembly Headlines, July 19: Sports

1. Asian-U23 champion Surjeet Kalkal achieves gold in Ranking series wrestling

2. Ons Jabeur, two-time Wimbledon runner up takes break from tennis

3. Team India resumes training following the defeat at Lord’s, London

4. Olivia Smith becomes the most expensive player, joins Arsenal from Liverpool for £1 million