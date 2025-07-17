LIVE TV
Home > Education > School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 18, 2025): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 18, 2025): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

This article compiles important news updates from the International, National, India and Sports sectors.

State Bank of India logo

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 21:14:48 IST

School life is one of the phases in everyone’s lives that they happily recall including its many aspects like the academics, sports and also the morning assemblies. These assemblies were started to increase a sense of community amongst the students and also to help them overcome the stage fear. The students can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness and also disseminating information. The content can range from poems, stories and also the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and the sports sectors of society. 

School Assembly Headlines, July 18: International

1.    UK government to reduce voting age to 16 by next general election
2.    Israeli strikes on Gaza’s only catholic church kills 2 and several injured
3.    West Africa: French army leaves Senegal ending 65-year- military presence
4.    1 in 10 children in Gaza malnourished: UN Agency

School Assembly Headlines, July 18: National

1.    Lalu Prasad Yadav approaches SC, seeks stay in trial in land-for-jobs case
2.    Haryana land deal case: ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra and others
3.    Amarnath Pilgrim hit by shooting stones along Baltal route, dies 
4.    INDIA bloc leaders to hold meeting in Delhi on July 19, 2025

School Assembly Headlines, July 18: Business

1.    SBI to raise funds up to Rs 20,000 crore through bonds
2.    China linked hackers target Taiwan’s chip industry: Reports
3.    OpenAI listed as cloud partner by Google
4.    Hexaware Technologies to acquire SMC Squared for Rs 1,029 crore cash deal

School Assembly Headlines, July 18: Sports

1.    Japan Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Satvik-Chirag loses as India campaign ends
2.    Former English skipper David Gower appreciates Shubman Gill
3.    Andre Russell announces retirement from international cricket 
4.    India vs England women’s ODI: Deepti Sharma leads India to win in opening ODI

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 16, 2025): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

Tags: Hexaware TechnologiesIsraeli strikes on GazaJapan Open 2025

