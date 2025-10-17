SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet PDF

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key PDF 2025 today, on 17th October 2025. Candidates can now download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key on the official website ssc.gov.in. The answer key enables the candidates to check their responses and calculate their estimated scores.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Important Dates
The commission successfully conducted the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 from 12th to 26th September 2025. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the first stage will appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2025.
|Particular
|Dates
|Tier 1 Exam Date
|12th to 26th September 2025
|Re-Exam
|14th October 2025
|SSC CGL Answer Key Release Date
|16th October 2025
|SSC SCGL Raise Objection Window
|16th to 19th October 2025
|SSC CGL Result 2025
|November 2025 (Expected)
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
|Notify Soon
Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Click Here
How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key (Tier 1)?
The candidates can check their SSC CGL answer key and download it in the following manner:
-
Go to ssc.gov.in.
-
Click on the Login button given at the top right corner
-
Enter the SSC OTR and Password
-
Go to the Exam Dashboard of SSC CGL 2025 exam
-
Click on the Answer Key link to download it.
How to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key?
If candidates find any discrepancy in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key can raise objections on the official website.
-
Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,
-
On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.
-
Now access the SSC CGL response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.
-
Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.
-
Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.
-
Submit the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Objections