SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet PDF

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key PDF 2025 today, on 17th October 2025. Candidates can now download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key on the official website ssc.gov.in. The answer key enables the candidates to check their responses and calculate their estimated scores.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Important Dates

The commission successfully conducted the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 from 12th to 26th September 2025. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the first stage will appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2025.

Particular Dates Tier 1 Exam Date 12th to 26th September 2025 Re-Exam 14th October 2025 SSC CGL Answer Key Release Date 16th October 2025 SSC SCGL Raise Objection Window 16th to 19th October 2025 SSC CGL Result 2025 November 2025 (Expected) SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date Notify Soon

Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Click Here

How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key (Tier 1)?

The candidates can check their SSC CGL answer key and download it in the following manner:

Go to ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Login button given at the top right corner

Enter the SSC OTR and Password

Go to the Exam Dashboard of SSC CGL 2025 exam

Click on the Answer Key link to download it.

How to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key?

If candidates find any discrepancy in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key can raise objections on the official website.