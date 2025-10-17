LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet PDF

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key PDF 2025 today, on 17th October 2025. Candidates can now download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key on the official website ssc.gov.in. The answer key enables candidates to review their responses and calculate their estimated scores. Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Click Here

SSC released SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: October 17, 2025 01:12:09 IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key PDF 2025 today, on 17th October 2025. Candidates can now download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key on the official website ssc.gov.in. The answer key enables the candidates to check their responses and calculate their estimated scores. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: Important Dates 

The commission successfully conducted the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 from 12th to 26th September 2025. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the first stage will appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2025.

Particular  Dates 
Tier 1 Exam Date 12th to 26th September 2025 
Re-Exam 14th October 2025
SSC CGL Answer Key Release Date  16th October 2025
SSC SCGL Raise Objection Window  16th to 19th October 2025
SSC CGL Result 2025  November 2025 (Expected) 
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date  Notify Soon

Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Click Here

How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key (Tier 1)?

The candidates can check their SSC CGL answer key and download it in the following manner:

  • Go to ssc.gov.in.

  • Click on the Login button given at the top right corner

  • Enter the SSC OTR and Password

  • Go to the Exam Dashboard of SSC CGL 2025 exam

  • Click on the Answer Key link to download it.

How to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key? 

If candidates find any discrepancy in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key can raise objections on the official website. 

  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,

  • On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.

  • Now access the SSC CGL response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.

  • Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.

  • Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.

  • Submit the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Objections

Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 2-US senators announce deal on aviation safety legislation

QUICK LINKS