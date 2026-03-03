SSC’s Sliding Mechanism Explained: Why Commission Introduced New Vacancy-Filling Initiative, How It Will Help Candidates?

SSC Sliding Mechanism: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the recruitment body tasked to fill posts such as SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS and GD Constable along several others, have announced fresh measures to streamline the post filling process.

The commission has announced the introduction of sliding mechanism for filling up posts to reduce the vacancies after the recruitment process.

Previously, many candidates used to remain absent from the document verification process, as they could not enter the posts of their choice. This created undue vacancies and also hampered chances of other candidates.

To address this practice, SSC introduced the latest sliding mechanism in 2026.

The SSC Sliding Mechanism for 2026 is intended to optimize vacancy utilization within each examination cycle while ensuring merit-based allocation.

It seeks to reduce the number of posts left unfilled when selected candidates choose not to join.

The framework primarily operates through a one-time reallocation of newly vacated positions.

Identity Verification Process Explained

Under the new system, SSC will first conduct a First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) based on candidates’ preferences and merit, as per existing rules.

Shortlisted candidates must visit their respective Regional Director (RD) office for confirmation and document checks. Their identity will be verified through Aadhaar authentication.

Choose Between ‘Fix’ and ‘Float’

During the Identity Verification (IV) stage, candidates must select one of two options:

Fix Option

Choosing ‘Fix’ means the candidate accepts the allotted post as final and does not want any change.

Float Option

Choosing ‘Float’ means the candidate wants to be considered for an upgrade to a higher-preference post if a vacancy arises.

If upgraded, the candidate must join the new post. If they refuse, both the earlier and upgraded posts will be cancelled.

How Reallocation Will Work

SSC will identify vacancies created by candidates who do not attend the Identity Verification process.

A single sliding round will then be conducted for candidates who selected the ‘Float’ option. Allocation will be based on merit and preferences submitted earlier.

After this, e-dossiers will be sent to the concerned departments for final document verification and appointment formalities.

Important Deadline for Candidates

Candidates selected in the First Round of Tentative Allocation will get 10 days to complete Identity Verification, including Aadhaar authentication and selecting either ‘Fix’ or ‘Float’.

If a candidate fails to appear within this period, they will be marked ‘Absent’ and removed from further processing. No appeals will be accepted.

