Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits

Your thumb shape could say more about your personality than you think. This viral Thumb Personality Test examines the hidden parts of your personality, inner feelings, and perspective (straight thumb or curved thumb).

Straight Thumb Personality Traits

If you tend to have a straight thumb, you are likely more pragmatic and logical. Facts are more important than feelings for you when you make decisions; you do not allow your feelings to cloud your judgment. You are decisive, strongly adamant, and once you’ve made up your mind, it is difficult to dissuade your ideas. You likely have a commanding presence, commanding personalities, and insights that cut through the noise. You are likely to be stoic, but only a select few experience the warmth that radiates below the surface of your stoicism. Your anger, while rare, is unexpected. You probably are suited to natural careers such as law, architecture, law enforcement, financial advising, or data-driven roles, mainly for the logical and structured aspects.

Curved Thumb Personality Traits

If your thumb curves, your personality is emotional, creative, and real. You’ll lead with your heart to facilitate connections and relationships instead of status and resources. Socially upbeat and friendly, your sensitive nature allows you to easily put people at ease and let them know they are appreciated. Certainly, you are a multitasker, with a colorful mind and artistic imagination, but also are still a child within, who sometimes lets indecisiveness and a desire to please others overpower them. Careers suitable for people with bent thumbs are typically in art, music, education, therapy, design, creating, entrepreneurship, or other fields that are creative or have a close connection to people.

Disclaimer: This thumb personality test is for fun and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered a scientific or psychological assessment.