Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 was declared on July 25. Students can check their scores on dge.tn.gov.in. Answer sheet copies will be available on July 28–29, with revaluation dates to be announced soon.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), has declared the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE +2) Supplementary Examination Result 2025 on July 25. This result is important for students who appeared in the supplementary or other exams conducted between June 25 and July 2, 2025, offering them an opportunity to clear subjects they had previously failed.

Students can now check their scorecards on the official websites; dge.tn.gov.in  and tnresults.nic.in–  by entering their registration number and date of birth in the mentioned format. The digital mark sheet contains relevant details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, subject-wise marks for both theory and practical exams, grades and overall pass/fail status. As per the official guidelines, students must secure at least 35 marks in each subject to be declared pass.

Following the result announcement, students who wish to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets can do so by applying at their respective district offices on July 28 and 29, between 11 AM and 5 PM. The fee for this service is ₹275 per subject. Dates for revaluation or recounting will be notified separately by the board in due course.

These supplementary results play an important role for students looking to move forward with their academic or career plans. Students who pass can now apply for higher education programs, whereas others may plan for another attempt. Physical mark sheets will be distributed through schools and students may also be able to receive their certificates via DigiLocker or SMS services, where applicable.

The timely release of these results shows that students should not miss out on upcoming college admissions and other educational opportunities, thus keeping their academic year on track.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights: Discussion On Operation Sindoor Decided And Other Big News
