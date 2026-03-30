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Home > Education News > The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

A premier cohort of 65 scholars from 21 countries concludes an intensive immersion into India’s strategic, economic, and cultural landscape, bridging the gap between global academic theory and ground-level reality.

The NXT Fellowship 2026 cohort with Shri. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry of Bharat
The NXT Fellowship 2026 cohort with Shri. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry of Bharat

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: March 30, 2026 15:11:33 IST

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

The NXT Fellowship has successfully concluded its inaugural program, providing an unparalleled firsthand understanding of India’s trajectory within the new world order. From March 7 to March 14, the fellowship served as a high-impact bridge for global scholars to witness India’s rapidly expanding economy and its role as a pivotal global player. The journey began on March 7 with an inaugural dinner, setting the stage for a week that balanced wellness, rigorous academic debate, and high-level diplomatic engagement.

At the core of this experience was a diverse group of 65 fellows representing 21 countries and 37 of the world’s most prestigious universities. This cohort included standout scholars such as Armaan Mathur and Stephen Patrick Huff from The Fletcher School, Tufts University, Pavel Maliutin from Higher School of Economics, Aakash Gala and Telmen Altanshagai from American University, Tejovardhan Lakamraju from Harvard University, Alessandro Cattaneo and Hugo Paul-Antoine Martin de Faure from the University of Cambridge, Anmol Das, Meghan Lee Howat, Isabella Ridout from the London School of Economics, Max Masoud Kamalisarvestani from Melbourne Business School, and Gesine Weber, a Schwarzman Scholar. The NXT Fellowship hosted students from the Tsinghua University, the University of Tokyo, Johns Hopkins, Yerevan State University, Melbourne Business School, Royal University of Bhutan, MIT Pune, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science. These individuals were specifically nominated by their respective institutions to serve as academic ambassadors. Their presence turned every discussion into a global forum, blending perspectives from Armenia, Japan and Bhutan with those from the United States, Australia and Europe.

NXT Fellowship Cohort of 2026 with Smt. Aishwarya Sharma. Chairperson of NXT.

NXT Fellowship Cohort of 2026 with Smt. Aishwarya Sharma. Chairperson of NXT.

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The program’s meticulously crafted arc moved from the spiritual to the strategic. The journey began with the grounding ritual of sunrise yoga and sound bathing led by Dr. Tanu and Ms. Pragya of Lifeyoga, establishing a foundation of Indian wellness before diving into the complexities of modern policy. From there, the fellows transitioned to the historic Neemrana Fort, where the past met the present through a curated “Bharat Bazaar.” Here, scholars moved beyond the abstract, physically engaging with India’s civilizational identity by learning the art of Pagdi (Safa) tying, creating indigenous Ittar fragrances, practicing ancient hand-block printing, and watching a special Rajasthani folk performance.

As the residency progressed, the focus shifted toward the engines of India’s future. The fellows stood before the Taj Mahal to reflect on legacy before pivoting to the industrial grit of Piccadilly Distilleries and the high-speed production lines of Videotex. These visits were punctuated by the high-stakes environment of the NXT Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, where the cohort engaged in raw, off-the-record dialogues with the country’s most powerful figures.

Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of NXT, Shri. Kartikeya Sharma holds a special session with NXT Fellows 2026.

Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of NXT, Shri. Kartikeya Sharma holds a special session with NXT Fellows 2026.

The intellectual core of the NXT Fellowship was defined by a series of high-stakes, one-on-one masterclasses and exclusive meet-and-greets that provided the 65 fellows with an unprecedented “insider’s view” of global power. From the hallowed halls of Bharat Mandapam to intimate residency sessions, the scholars moved beyond the role of spectators to engage directly with the architects of modern history. This started with foundational interactions with Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, and Founder of NXT, who personally mentored the group on the intersection of media, policy, and national development, and included high-level meet-and-greets with Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, and Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Rekha Gupta, who shared insights into the pulse of New Delhi’s governance.

NXT Fellows with Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta.

NXT Fellows with Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta.

The strategic depth of these sessions was unrivaled, headlined by an intensive dialogue with former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who deconstructed the complexities of the Indo-Pacific and the necessity of democratic resilience. This global perspective was complemented by a masterclass in diplomacy from Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Ambassador Ajay Bisaria, as well as a look at the future of Middle Eastern relations with Ambassador Marc Sievers and civilizational soft power with Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee. The fellows were even granted a rare audience with the frontiers of human achievement, speaking with the Gaganyaan astronauts and legendary NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who offered a visionary outlook on space sovereignty and international cooperation.

NXT Fellows with Mr. Fredrik Reinfeldt, former PM of Sweden.

NXT Fellows with Mr. Fredrik Reinfeldt, former PM of Sweden.

Beyond diplomacy and space, the fellows engaged with the technical and economic masterminds steering India’s trajectory. They explored the roadmap to a multi-trillion-dollar economy with Dr. K. V. Subramanian, debated national security with Lt. Gen. P. J. S. Pannu (Retd)., and analyzed the future of research with Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. Specialized sessions with Tejasvi Surya (MP) on youth leadership, Mitali Nikore on economic inclusion, Hindol Sengupta on civilizational identity, Ridhi Setty on AI-driven media, and Sherub Dorji on the Gelephu Mindfulness City provided a 360-degree education. Crucially, as the fellows were embedded within the NXT Conclave, they were granted total access to every speaker on the main stage, ensuring that whether in a formal session or a hallway conversation, the learning never stopped.

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success
The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship 2026 Concludes as a Resounding Global Success
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