TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has recently released the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 on 22nd October 2025. Candidates who applied for Grade 2 Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen can now download their TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card on the official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in using their User ID and password.
TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9th November 2025 for Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates can check the reporting time, exam center, exam shifts, and schedule mentioned in the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket.
|Particulars
|Overview
|Conducting Body
|Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
|Post Name
|Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen
|Vacancy
|3644
|Admit Card Release Date
|22nd October 2025
|Exam Date
|9th November 2025
|Shift Timings
|10 am to 12:40 pm
|Selection Process
|
Written Test
PET PMT Endurance Test
Document Verification
|Official Website
Direct Link to Download TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Click Here
How to Download TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 by following the steps mentioned:
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the “Hall Ticket Link” below the text “Common Recruitment of Gr. II Jail Warders & Firemen- 2025.”
- Enter the required credentials, including User ID and Password.
- TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download the Admit Card and print it out for future use.
TNUSRB Police Constable Shift Timings
|Events
|Shift Timings
|Reporting Time
|8 am
|Gate Closes on
|9:30 am
|Exam Starts
|10 am
|Exam Finished
|12:40 pm