TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has recently released the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 on 22nd October 2025. Candidates who applied for Grade 2 Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen can now download their TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card on the official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in using their User ID and password.

October 22, 2025 16:07:10 IST

TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has recently released the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 on 22nd October 2025. Candidates who applied for Grade 2 Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen can now download their TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card on the official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in using their User ID and password. 

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview 

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9th November 2025 for Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates can check the reporting time, exam center, exam shifts, and schedule mentioned in the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket.

Particulars  Overview 
Conducting Body  Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
Post Name  Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen
Vacancy  3644
Admit Card Release Date  22nd October 2025
Exam Date  9th November 2025 
Shift Timings  10 am to 12:40 pm 
Selection Process 

Written Test 

PET PMT Endurance Test 

Document Verification 
Official Website  Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen

Direct Link to Download TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Click Here

How to Download TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025? 

Candidates can download the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 by following the steps mentioned: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the “Hall Ticket Link” below the text “Common Recruitment of Gr. II Jail Warders & Firemen- 2025.”
  • Enter the required credentials, including User ID and Password. 
  • TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen. 
  • Download the Admit Card and print it out for future use. 

TNUSRB Police Constable Shift Timings

Events  Shift Timings 
Reporting Time  8 am 
Gate Closes on  9:30 am 
Exam Starts  10 am 
Exam Finished  12:40 pm 
QUICK LINKS