TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has recently released the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 on 22nd October 2025. Candidates who applied for Grade 2 Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen can now download their TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card on the official website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in using their User ID and password.

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Overview

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9th November 2025 for Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates can check the reporting time, exam center, exam shifts, and schedule mentioned in the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket.

Particulars Overview Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Post Name Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen Vacancy 3644 Admit Card Release Date 22nd October 2025 Exam Date 9th November 2025 Shift Timings 10 am to 12:40 pm Selection Process Written Test PET PMT Endurance Test Document Verification Official Website Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen

How to Download TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 by following the steps mentioned:

Visit the official website.

Click on the “Hall Ticket Link” below the text “Common Recruitment of Gr. II Jail Warders & Firemen- 2025.”

Enter the required credentials, including User ID and Password.

TNUSRB Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the Admit Card and print it out for future use.

