UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key Out. Here is the Guide To Download And Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2025 June exam which was conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the test can now check the provisional answer key along with their recorded responses on the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To download the answer key, candidates need to log in using their application number, date of birth (DOB), and captcha code. After downloading it Candidates can view their response sheets and compare their answers with the NTA’s official responces.

Here are the Steps to Download UGC NET 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, select the link ‘UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key’.

Log in by entering your application number, date of birth, and captcha code. After logging in, you can view and download your answer sheet and the NTA’s provisional answers. Match your answers with the NTA response sheet using the question IDs provided.

How To Raise Objection

If you find any mistakes or disparity in the answer key, you can raise objections and to do this select the question you want to challenge and upload a supporting PDF document as proof. Pay the objection fee online to submit your challenge.

Candidates will need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question. The appeal window is open from July 6 to July 8, 2025, until 5 PM, including the deadline for fee payment. Payment can be done through UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking.

Once the objection window closes, a panel of subject experts will review the challenged questions. If any corrections are needed, the NTA will release a final answer key. The results will be based on this revised and final key.

The UGC NET 2025 exams were conducted in both English and Hindi, except for language papers. This exam is crucial for candidates seeking to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), become assistant professors, or gain admission to PhD programs across India.

