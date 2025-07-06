DMRC Phase 4 Integration Works: All You Need To Know About The New DMRC Corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation aims to transform the public transport in the National Capital Region with the inclusion of 44 new metro stations across 6 corridors under its Phase 4 integration works. This phase is expected to reduce the road congestion, increase the connectivity and also help in the increasing population in Delhi and neighbouring areas in the transportation.

When will the phase 4 of the DMRC completed?

The Delhi Metro Phase-4 integration work, which will expand the metro network by 65 kilometers across 45 new stations with the focus on three priority corridors, is expected to be reportedly completed by 2026. These three priority corridors are the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad and 70 per cent of the work has been completed on these three corridors. Some sections are already operational like the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension and the full completion of all corridors is expected by 2026.

What are the future Objectives of DMRC?

The DMRC is also working on linking the Delhi Metro with Sonipat in Haryana under Phase 4. This project will involve a 26.5 kilometer line with 22 stations and is expected to be completed by 2028. The Delhi Metror Phase 4 extension to Sonipat, Haryana, is expected to benefit approximately 50,000 daily commuters. This new metro line will connect Delhi to Sonipat, decrease the travel time improve connectivity for those who travel between the two cities. The 26.5-kilometer extension of the Yellow Line will have key stops at Kundli and Nathupur and is estimated to cost Rs 6,230 crore. It aims to boost economic development and reduce the traffic congestion in both Delhi and Sonipat. This DMRC extension is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Also read: On International Yoga Day, Delhi Metro To Start Services From 4 AM