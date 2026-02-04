UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi, has released the notification for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms through the university’s official website. The registration process will begin on February 10 and close on March 10, 2026.

Applicants are advised to carefully go through the official information brochure for details related to eligibility, age criteria, syllabus, application fee, participating universities, and other instructions before applying.

When will the application process begin?

The UP BEd JEE 2026 application process will begin on February 10, 2026, and conclude on March 10, 2026, with the examination scheduled to be held between April 20 and April 25, 2026.

The admit cards will be issued before the exam, results are expected to be declared between May 25 and May 30, 2026, and the counselling process will commence in June 2026.

How to apply for UP BEd JEE 2026?

Candidates can apply for the examination by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in

Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration

Enter the required personal and academic details

A user ID and password will be generated after registration

Log in using these credentials and complete the application form

Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference

For UP BEd JEE 2026, candidates from the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,400, while those belonging to the SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 700.

The fee can be paid online using debit card, credit card or net banking, or offline through an e-challan at any bank branch across India.

As per the age criteria, the minimum age to apply is 15 years, and there is no upper age limit. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed guidelines related to age eligibility.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The examination is for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme

Candidates from General and OBC categories must have a graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks

SC and ST candidates must hold a graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university, with no minimum marks requirement

Candidates with a BE or BTech degree (with Mathematics and Science as core subjects) must have secured at least 55 percent aggregate marks.

