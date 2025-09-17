UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here

UP Police Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has recently announced the dates for the UP Police Exam 2025 for Computer Operator Grade-A, Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) posts on their official website uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Exam 2025: UP Police Computer Operator Exam Dates
As per the official notice, the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be held in offline mode.
|Post Name
|Exam Date
|Exam Time
|Mode
|Computer Operator Grade-A
|November 1, 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
|Offline
|Sub Inspector (Confidential)
|November 2, 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
|Offline
|Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk)
|November 2, 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
|Offline
|Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts)
|November 2, 2025
|10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
|Offline
How to Check UP Police Exam 2025 Dates?
-
Visit the UPPBPB official website: uppbpb.gov.in.
-
Click on the link for the UP Police Exam 2025 date notice on the homepage.
-
A new page will open with the notice.
-
Download the PDF file and take a printout for reference.
For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPPBPB website.