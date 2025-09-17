UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here

UP Police Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has recently announced the dates for the UP Police Exam 2025 for Computer Operator Grade-A, Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) posts on their official website uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Exam 2025: UP Police Computer Operator Exam Dates

As per the official notice, the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be held in offline mode.

Post Name Exam Date Exam Time Mode Computer Operator Grade-A November 1, 2025 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Offline Sub Inspector (Confidential) November 2, 2025 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Offline Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) November 2, 2025 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Offline Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) November 2, 2025 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Offline

How to Check UP Police Exam 2025 Dates?

Visit the UPPBPB official website: uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link for the UP Police Exam 2025 date notice on the homepage.

A new page will open with the notice.

Download the PDF file and take a printout for reference.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPPBPB website.