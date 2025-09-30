UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) prelims exam 2025 Admit Card on 31st September 2025. Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth, and gender.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card includes important details, including exam name, exam date, exam time, exam shifts, candidate’s name, roll number, and examination centre. Candidates must carry the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 while appearing for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2025.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: Exam Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam is scheduled for October 12. Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam will be conducted in two sessions – first session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am and second session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at various examination centres in all 75 districts of the state.

How to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2025?

Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 through the steps mentioned below: