LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) prelims exam 2025 Admit Card on 31st September 2025. Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth, and gender.

UPPSC released PCS Prelims Exam 2025 Admit Card. (Representative Image: Official Website)
UPPSC released PCS Prelims Exam 2025 Admit Card. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 30, 2025 20:09:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) prelims exam 2025 Admit Card on 31st September 2025. Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth, and gender. 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card includes important details, including exam name, exam date, exam time, exam shifts, candidate’s name, roll number, and examination centre. Candidates must carry the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 while appearing for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2025. 

Direct Link to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Click Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: Exam Date 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam is scheduled for October 12. Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam will be conducted in two sessions – first session from 09:30 am to 11:30 am and second session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at various examination centres in all 75 districts of the state.

How to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2025?

Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the admit card, available on the homepage.
  • Candidates will be redirected to the login page.
  • Enter your OTR number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.
  • Submit the information and download the hall ticket for future use. 

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UPPSCuppsc pcs prelimsUPPSC PCS Prelims Admit CardUPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card downloadUPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card download linkuppsc pcs prelims examuppsc pcs prelims exam date

RELATED News

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date
UCEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More
CEED 2026 Registration Begin: Direct Link Here to Apply at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in, Expected Admit Card Date, Application fee & More

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PCS Prelims Exam Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

QUICK LINKS