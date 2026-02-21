UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CAPF Assistant Commandant Notification 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates for leadership positions in India’s central armed police forces.

The notification was issued on February 20, 2026, and the online application process began on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

What is UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2026?

The UPSC CAPF Examination 2026 is conducted to recruit Assistant Commandants (ACs) for five central armed police forces — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

These officers are appointed to Group A gazetted posts and play key operational and administrative roles within their respective forces.

Who can apply for UPSC CAPF 2026 recruitment

Candidates applying for UPSC CAPF 2026 must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Applicants must be Indian citizens and meet the physical and medical standards specified in the official notification. UPSC has advised candidates to carefully review all eligibility conditions before submitting the application form.

What is the age limit for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026

The prescribed age limit for UPSC CAPF 2026 is 20 to 25 years as of the cutoff date mentioned in the notification. Age relaxation will apply to candidates belonging to reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and ex-servicemen, as per government norms.

What is the UPSC CAPF 2026 selection process

The selection process for CAPF Assistant Commandant posts includes multiple stages. Candidates must first clear a written examination, followed by the Physical Standards Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Shortlisted candidates then undergo a medical examination and a personality test or interview conducted by UPSC.

What are the important dates for the UPSC CAPF 2026 exam

As per the notification, the application process began on February 20, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 20, 2026. The exam date will be announced separately on the UPSC website. Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates to avoid missing key deadlines.

How to apply online for UPSC CAPF 2026

Candidates must apply through the UPSC online application portal. The process includes registration, filling in personal and educational details, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form. Applicants should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam remains one of the most competitive defence-related examinations in the country. Aspirants are advised to begin preparation early and regularly visit the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam schedule, and further instructions.

