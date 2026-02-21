LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CAPF Assistant Commandant Notification 2026.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out
UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 21, 2026 16:32:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CAPF Assistant Commandant Notification 2026, inviting applications from eligible candidates for leadership positions in India’s central armed police forces.

The notification was issued on February 20, 2026, and the online application process began on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

What is UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2026?

The UPSC CAPF Examination 2026 is conducted to recruit Assistant Commandants (ACs) for five central armed police forces — CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

You Might Be Interested In

These officers are appointed to Group A gazetted posts and play key operational and administrative roles within their respective forces.

Who can apply for UPSC CAPF 2026 recruitment

Candidates applying for UPSC CAPF 2026 must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Applicants must be Indian citizens and meet the physical and medical standards specified in the official notification. UPSC has advised candidates to carefully review all eligibility conditions before submitting the application form.

What is the age limit for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026

The prescribed age limit for UPSC CAPF 2026 is 20 to 25 years as of the cutoff date mentioned in the notification. Age relaxation will apply to candidates belonging to reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and ex-servicemen, as per government norms.

What is the UPSC CAPF 2026 selection process

The selection process for CAPF Assistant Commandant posts includes multiple stages. Candidates must first clear a written examination, followed by the Physical Standards Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Shortlisted candidates then undergo a medical examination and a personality test or interview conducted by UPSC.

What are the important dates for the UPSC CAPF 2026 exam

As per the notification, the application process began on February 20, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 20, 2026. The exam date will be announced separately on the UPSC website. Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates to avoid missing key deadlines.

How to apply online for UPSC CAPF 2026

Candidates must apply through the UPSC online application portal. The process includes registration, filling in personal and educational details, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form. Applicants should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant exam remains one of the most competitive defence-related examinations in the country. Aspirants are advised to begin preparation early and regularly visit the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam schedule, and further instructions.

Also Read: MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2,076 Posts by March 7

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UPSC CAPF 2026 examUPSC CAPF 2026 Exam NotificationUPSC CAPF 2026 recruitmentUPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026

RELATED News

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online
UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online
UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online
UPSC CAPF 2026 Exam Notification Out, Check Eligibility And How To Apply Online

QUICK LINKS