UPSC IFS Main 2025 Timetable OUT: Steps to Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Exam Dates
Home > Education > UPSC IFS Main 2025 Timetable OUT: Steps to Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Exam Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the timetable for the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination 2025. Candidates who will appear for the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IFS Main exam 2025 will be conducted from November 16 to 23. It will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be no paper concluded on September 17.

UPSC has recently released the timetable for the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination 2025. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Published: September 18, 2025 13:09:56 IST

UPSC IFS Main exam 2025 will be conducted from November 16 to 23. It will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be no paper concluded on September 17. 

How to Download UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 Timetable 

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Date Day

Forenoon Session        (9 AM – 12 Noon)

Afternoon Session (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM)
November 16, 2025 Sunday General English General Knowledge
November 17, 2025 Monday No paper (Rest day) No paper (Rest day)
November 18, 2025 Tuesday Mathematics Paper–I / Statistics Paper–I Mathematics Paper–II / Statistics Paper–II
November 19, 2025 Wednesday Civil Engineering Paper–I / Chemical Engineering Paper–I / Mechanical Engineering Paper–I / Zoology Paper–I Civil Engineering Paper–I / Chemical Engineering Paper–I / Mechanical Engineering Paper–I / Zoology Paper–I
November 20, 2025 Thursday Agricultural Engineering Paper–I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–I / Physics Paper–I Agricultural Engineering Paper–II / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper–II / Physics Paper–II
November 21, 2025 Friday Chemistry Paper–I / Botany Paper–I Chemistry Paper–II / Botany Paper–II
November 22, 2025 Saturday Geology Paper–I Geology Paper–II
November 23, 2025 Sunday Agriculture Paper–I / Forestry Paper–I Agriculture Paper–II / Forestry Paper–II

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025: Exam Pattern 

UPSC IFS Main Exam will be conducted in written mode and consists of six papers. Paper 1 will be held for general English, and Paper 2 for general knowledge, each for 300 marks. Papers 3, 4, 5, and 6 will consist of two subjects selected from the list of optional subjects and carry 200 marks each. The duration of each paper will be three hours. 

