WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

10 Best Engineering Colleges In Kolkata NIRF Ranking 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been out today on 22 August 2025. Candidates who took the test across the state have been waiting anxiously for their results. This yearly state-level entrance exam is for students who are planning to pursue undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been out today on 22 August 2025.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been out today on 22 August 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:43:33 IST

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been out today on 22 August 2025. Candidates who took the test across the state have been waiting anxiously for their results. This yearly state-level entrance exam is for students who are planning to pursue undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result and Download Scorecard

  • Go to the official portals, wbjeeb.nic.in. or wbjeeb.in
  • Click on “WBJEE 2025 Result – Download Scorecard”.
  • Enter your application number and password (or date of birth).
  • Access the rank card and download it in PDF format for future reference.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges In Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025 

  1. Jadavpur University

  2. Heritage Institute of Technology

  3. Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM)

  4. Narula Institute of Technology

  5. University of Calcutta

  6. Amity University

  7. MAKAUT – Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology

  8. Haldia Institute of Technology

  9. JIS College of Engineering

  10. UEM Kolkata – University of Engineering and Management

WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025
WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025
WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025
WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

QUICK LINKS

