WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results have been out today on 22 August 2025. Candidates who took the test across the state have been waiting anxiously for their results. This yearly state-level entrance exam is for students who are planning to pursue undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result and Download Scorecard

Go to the official portals, wbjeeb.nic.in. or wbjeeb.in .

Click on “WBJEE 2025 Result – Download Scorecard”.

Enter your application number and password (or date of birth).

Access the rank card and download it in PDF format for future reference.

