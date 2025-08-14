What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here

Wordle Hints Today – August 14, 2025: Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone—hints and the solution for puzzle #1517 (August 14, 2025) are provided below.

The rules are straightforward: six guesses to identify the word. After each guess, you receive immediate feedback. Yellow letters signal that you’ve chosen the correct letter, but it’s not in the right spot.

Green letters mean you’ve placed the right letter in the right place. Grey letters? Those aren’t in the world at all. The game might look simple at first glance, but it has a way of challenging even the sharpest minds.

Previous Wordle Answers (Wordle Hints Today – August 14, 2025)

Aug. 9, No. 1,512: NASAL.

Aug. 10, No. 1,513: MINTY.

Aug. 11, No. 1514: SOUTH.

Aug. 12, No. 1515: NOMAD.

Aug. 13, No. 1516: KEFIR.

Wordle Hints for August 14, #1517

If you’re just here for a nudge and want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to look away.

Hint 1: Today’s Wordle answer has one repeated letter.

Hint 2: Today’s Wordle answer has one vowel.

Hint 3: Today’s Wordle answer begins with K.

Hint 4: The repeated letter in today’s Wordle is in the last two spaces.

Hint 5: Today’s Wordle answer refers to the sound of a bell, especially when rung solemnly for a death or funeral.

Ready for the answer? Today’s Wordle is: KNELL.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal.

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide.

