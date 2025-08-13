LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 13, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1516 Here

Wordle Hints Today - August 13, 2025: Wordle #1516 answer for August 13, 2025, is Kefir. Hints: Today's Wordle answer has no repeated letters, has two vowels, Answer begins with K. Wordle remains popular with millions for its daily challenge and global shared experience.

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

