LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here

Wordle #1519 answer for August 16, 2025, is MATTE. Hints: one letter repeated twice, two vowels, starts with M, it is an adjective. Wordle remains popular with millions for its daily challenge and global shared experience.

Wordle Hints Today August 16, 2025
Wordle Hints Today August 16, 2025

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 04:49:04 IST

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone hints and the solution for puzzle #1519 (August 16, 2025) are provided below.

The rules are straightforward: six guesses to identify the word. After each guess, you receive immediate feedback. Yellow letters signal that you’ve chosen the correct letter, but it’s not in the right spot.

Previous Wordle Answers

August 15, 2025 1518: LEVEL

August 14, 2025 1517: KNELL

August 13, 2025 1516: KEFIR

August 12, 2025, 1515: NOMAD

August 11, 2025 1514: SOUTH

August 10, 2025 1513: MINTY

August 9, 2025 1512: NASAL

August 8, 2025 1511: IMBUE

Hints for Wordle #1519

If you’re just here for a nudge and want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to look away.

The word starts with the letter M.

The word ends with the letter E.

There are two vowels, and a letter is repeated twice.

The word is an adjective that describes a surface finish.

It means “dull” or “non-shiny.”

Ready for the answer? Today’s Wordle is MATTE

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 

Also Read: What Are The Wordle Hints For August 15, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1518 Here

Tags: August 16 WordleWordle hint todayWordle Hints 16 August

RELATED News

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 15, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1518 Here
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: What Steps The Candidates Need To Follow To Download The Exam Main Hall Tickets
Supreme Court’s Landmark Judgment on Food Labels: A Big Win for Consumer Rights
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
School Assembly News Headlines August 14, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Befitting Reply To Pak PM’s Threat And Other News Updates

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?