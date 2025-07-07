LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

Wordle #1479 answer for July 7, 2025, is STILT. The five-letter word starts with “S,” has double letters, and only one vowel. Stuck? Get hints, strategies, and tips to keep your Wordle streak alive with our daily guide and past solutions archive.

Wordle for July 7
Wordle for July 7

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 28, 2025 23:24:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

Wordle from The New York Times remains a challenging exercise in vocabulary and deduction, pushing players to identify a new five-letter word every day.

If you’re hoping to keep your streak alive, you’ll want to check out the hints and solution for puzzle #1479 from July 7, 2025, below.

How to Play Wordle?

Wordle is straightforward but deceptively tough: you get six chances to guess a five-letter word. As you enter words, the game highlights each letter—yellow if the letter is in the word but misplaced, green if it’s correct and in the right spot, and grey if that letter doesn’t appear in the answer at all.

Here are some quick strategies: 

Start strong – Opening with a versatile word heavy on common vowels and consonants helps. Words like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER are reliable options.

Watch the colours – Pay attention to which letters have been eliminated and which are still in play, and avoid repeating letters that don’t help you.

Test the vowels – If your usual openers aren’t working, try out words that use any remaining vowels.
Don’t ignore double letters – More often than you’d think, the answer will use the same letter twice.

Use Wordlebot – NYT’s Wordlebot analyzes your guesses and gives feedback, helping you refine your approach over time.
If you want to get deeper into Wordle strategy, there are plenty of resources and guides out there to help you sharpen your skills.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (July 7, 2025)  

Looking for a leg up? Here’s what you need to know about today’s puzzle:

– There’s only one vowel in the answer.

– Double letters are present.

– The word starts with “S.”

Still need another nudge? Here’s a direct clue: Think about chambers of the heart.

Wordle #1479 Solution for July 7, 2025  

The answer: **STILT**

A stilt is a long pole or post used for raising something above ground or water.

Here’s how today’s puzzle could unfold: Starting with “SALTY” confirms “S” at the start, and reveals “L” and “T” as yellow tiles. “DINER” brings in a yellow “I.” Guessing “STILL” gets every letter but “L” in the right place. Finally, “STILT” seals the deal. On a scale of 1 to 5, this puzzle’s difficulty sits at about a 2.

Wordle for July 7, 2025
Wordle for July 7, 2025
Wordle for July 7, 2025

Why People Still Play Wordle  

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 

ALSO READ: Why Saying ‘Happy Muharram’ Is Inappropriate: The Annual Debate On Mourning Vs Celebration Explained

First published on: Jul 7, 2025 2:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newsWordle July 7wordle puzzlewordle puzzle today

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

QUICK LINKS