Home > Education > Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? IIT-Hyderabad Student Lands With This Hefty Package, Highest In Institute's History | Here's What We Know

Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? IIT-Hyderabad Student Lands With This Hefty Package, Highest In Institute’s History | Here’s What We Know

Edward Nathan Varghese: Defying a tough hiring environment, a Computer Science student from IIT Hyderabad has secured a staggering Rs 2.5 crore annual package, the highest placement offer in the institute’s history since its establishment in 2008. The offer was made by Optiver, a Netherlands-based global trading firm, to Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year student of Computer Science and Engineering, the institute confirmed.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 2, 2026 13:51:04 IST

Optiver Offer Converted Through Internship

Varghese, 21, will join Optiver’s Netherlands office as a software engineer in July. The record-breaking offer followed the successful conversion of a two-month internship into a pre-placement offer (PPO).

During the internship, he underwent an intensive training phase followed by a high-pressure project designed to assess technical skills and decision-making. Of the two IIT Hyderabad students selected for the internship, Varghese was the only one to secure a PPO. Notably, Optiver was the sole company he interviewed with this placement season.

Years Of Preparation And Campus Leadership

Born in Hyderabad and educated in Bengaluru from Class 7 onwards, Varghese said his success was built on long-term preparation rather than last-minute efforts. From his first year at IIT Hyderabad, he focused heavily on competitive programming and eventually ranked among the top 100 coders in India.

Apart from academics, he held key leadership roles on campus. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varghese served as Overall Head of the Office of Career Services, overseeing a core team and coordinating hundreds of student placement volunteers. He had earlier worked as an Internship Cell Coordinator, gaining hands-on experience in campus recruitment operations.

Landmark Placement Season For IIT Hyderabad

Varghese’s achievement capped a strong placement season for IIT Hyderabad. Another Computer Science student secured a Rs 1.1 crore package, while the institute reported a sharp rise in average salaries in 2025, from Rs 20.8 lakh in 2024 to Rs 36.2 lakh, an increase of nearly 75 per cent.

The first phase of placements, concluded in December, also saw 24 international offers, highlighting robust global demand for IIT Hyderabad graduates despite broader uncertainties in the job market.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 1:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS