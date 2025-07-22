Wordle Hint For July 22, 2025: The Answer Is A Term Used For Someone Bruised By Fire

Time and again, people globally have shown their fascination for solving brain teasers and puzzles, because they experience a sense of achievement after decoding them. Wordle is one such puzzle that the people love solving. In this wordle, the players have just five letters and six chances to guess a word which is actually a state when someone is badly bruised after being caught in fire. So, all the players, put your thinking caps on and try to solve the wordle within the given chances.

Injured due to fire and heat

There are many instances when someone might get injured after being caught in fire and in many cases, even succumb to the injuries. The injury marks on the body can cause the skin to disfigure and also take a long time to heal. If someone is caught in flames, they are asked to stop, drop and roll to douse the flames. This is one of the biggest clues to crack the wordle and many would have already guessed the answer.

The word starts with B

To those who still couldn’t identify the answer to the wordle, there is another hint that can help the readers in decoding the solution. The answer to the wordle starts with B and also has a vowel in it. Readers with good vocabulary and a good logical understanding would have surely now got the answer.

Why solving wordle games is the need of the hour?

We are living in an era where smart phone and social media addiction has decreased the intellectual capacities of people, especially the children. Keeping these things in mind, it is important that the players make solving wordle games a part of their routine. This can provide relief from the stress, anxiety and also be enjoyed with friends and family.

Also read: Wordle Hint For July 21, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Is A State Of High Excitement