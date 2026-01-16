XAT 2026 Results Out: Here’s Direct Link, Scorecard Details, Next Steps For Candidates

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Result 2026 has been officially declared. Candidates who wrote the examination can now download their XAT 2026 scorecard by logging in at the official website xatonline.in.

The result has been released online, and no physical scorecards will be issued.

The XAT 2026 exam was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM in computer-based mode.

A large number of aspirants appeared for the exam to seek admission into XLRI – Xavier School of Management and other participating B-schools.

XAT 2026 Result: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Candidates can access their results through the official XAT login window available on xatonline.in. The scorecard includes section-wise scores, overall score, and percentile, which will be used for shortlisting in the admission process.

How to Download XAT 2026 Scorecard

Follow these steps to check and download the XAT result 2026:

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the Login tab Select ‘Scorecard Download’ Enter your XAT ID and password Click on Sign In The XAT 2026 result will appear on the screen Download and save the scorecard PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on XAT 2026 Scorecard

The XAT scorecard 2026 will contain the following information:

Candidate’s personal details

Section-wise scores

Overall score

Section-wise percentile

Overall percentile

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the scorecard.

XAT 2026 Result Timeline

Response Sheet Released: January 6, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: January 9, 2026

Objection Window: Opened on January 9, 2026

Final XAT Result 2026: Declared after reviewing objections

The final result has been prepared after examining all objections raised against the provisional answer key.

XAT 2026 Selection Process: What’s Next?

As per the XAT selection criteria, candidates will be shortlisted by XLRI and other institutes based on their XAT scores. The further admission process includes:

Personal Interview (PI)

Essay Writing (EW)

There is no provision for revaluation or rechecking of XAT scores. Candidates who wish to improve their performance can reappear for the exam next year.

XAT 2026 Section-Wise Weightage

The XAT exam carries different weightage for each section:

Quantitative Aptitude: 28 marks

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA-LR): 26 marks

Decision Making: 21 marks

General Knowledge (GK): 20 marks

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of their XAT 2026 scorecard, as it will be required during interviews, counselling, and final admissions.

