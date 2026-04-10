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Home > Elections > Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Amit Shah slams TMC over Bengal floods, calls Ghatal Master Plan ignored, promises execution within a year if BJP wins West Bengal polls 2026

Amit Shah slams TMC over Bengal floods. (Photo: X/Amit Shah)
Amit Shah slams TMC over Bengal floods. (Photo: X/Amit Shah)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 19:03:46 IST

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Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress over governance and flood management in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would implement the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan within one year if voted to power. Addressing a rally in Debra ahead of the state Assembly elections, Shah promised a permanent solution to the region’s chronic flooding problem, which has affected thousands of residents every monsoon.

He alleged that the state government had failed to act on a comprehensive flood management blueprint proposed by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the plan was deliberately ignored. Shah further said that a BJP government in the state would prioritise infrastructure and disaster management, ensuring that regions like Ghatal are protected from recurring floods and economic losses.

 “Today, I also want to talk about the Ghatal floods here. After the Ghatal floods occurred, Prime Minister Modi sent a master plan for Ghatal’s development worth 1,500 crore rupees. The responsibility for 60% of the funds was to be borne by Prime Minister Modi, but the TMC government trashed the Ghatal master plan. Don’t worry, form a BJP government. We will implement the Ghatal master plan within one year and resolve the flood problem,” Shah said.

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Earlier in the day, Shah also released the BJP’s West Bengal Assembly election manifesto, themed around the vision of “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal). The document lays out what the party describes as a roadmap for a “radical shift” in governance, with focus areas including national security, employment generation for youth, and women’s safety.

Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance deficits, development challenges, and security concerns in the state.

The political battle in the state is intensifying ahead of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Further addressing a programme in Kolkata after releasing the party’s manifesto, Shah also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state within six months if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “comes to power” in the state.

He said several BJP-ruled states have already implemented the UCC to ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across states.

“Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across the state,” he added. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

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Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

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Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls
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