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Home > Elections > Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

According to the political observers, the step taken by C.C. Mukundan may have broader consequences in Kerala politics, especially in the lead up to more contests in the assembly.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:28:50 IST

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Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

C. C. Mukundan, the Nattika MLA has been the focus of new political mind reading when it was reported that he may be a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in future elections. Mukundan had previously been expelled by the Communist Party of India (CPI) , the party to which he had been elected to the assembly seat. His expulsion from the party was after the party took disciplinary measures internally that brought about a big political change in the constituency that was followed by a probability of realignment before the elections that were to take place in Kerala.

Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

Having been expelled, Mukundan supposedly started to seek new political opportunities, and the news of his likely joining BJP quickly spread. According to the sources, the BJP leadership in Kerala has been communicating with the MLA following his local popularity and political experience. When the move materialises, Mukundan can become a well-known party face in the Nattika part which has conventionally been dominated by the Left parties and congress-led opposition in political contests. His possible defection might also bring a new twist in the politics of the coastal constituency.

According to the political observers, the step taken by Mukundan may have broader consequences in Kerala politics, especially in the lead up to more contests in the assembly. Replacing the CPI with the BJP would be a radical shift in terms of ideology because the Left and the BJP have traditionally been arch political opponents in the state. Mukundan on the other hand has claimed that he will make a final decision after involving supporters and local party workers. The political parties in the region are now following the situation keenly as he is seen to be speculating on the next move and this may affect the electoral calculations in Nattika and other regions.

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First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

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Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

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Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections
Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections
Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections
Who Is C.C. Mukundan? CPI-Expelled Nattika MLA In Spotlight Amid Reports He May Contest As A BJP Candidate In The 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

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