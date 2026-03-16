Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Odisha Hospital Fire: At least ten people have died after a major fire broke out in the trauma care unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday morning, according to reports by ANI.

Five others sustained serious injuries and remain in critical condition. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Reports indicate that those who died were patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care department.

#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KZVF5wOy4V — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

This is a developing story. More to follow.