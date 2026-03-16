Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Odisha Hospital Fire: At least ten people have died after a major fire broke out in the trauma care unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday morning, according to reports by ANI.
Five others sustained serious injuries and remain in critical condition. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital following the incident.
Reports indicate that those who died were patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care department.
#WATCH | Odisha: A fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations. Visuals from the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KZVF5wOy4V
— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
This is a developing story. More to follow.
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin