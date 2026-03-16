LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather gas cylinder prices Gas cylinder price Iran US War MGR election commission Gyanesh Kumar Assam election dates election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident new zealand
LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Odisha Hospital Fire: A massive fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday morning, leaving at least ten people dead. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital.

Odisha hospital fire kills 10 at SCB Medical College Cuttack ICU. Photos: X.
Odisha hospital fire kills 10 at SCB Medical College Cuttack ICU. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 16, 2026 07:48:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Odisha Hospital Fire: At least ten people have died after a major fire broke out in the trauma care unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday morning, according to reports by ANI. 

Five others sustained serious injuries and remain in critical condition. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Reports indicate that those who died were patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care department.

You Might Be Interested In

This is a developing story. More to follow.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 7:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cuttackhome-hero-pos-2hospital fireicuMohan Charan MajhiodishaOdisha newsSCB Medical College

RELATED News

Gujarat Reel Tragedy: Thrill-Seeking Youths Die As Hyundai Verna Crashes At 120 kmph During Night Instagram Reel Shoot

Who Is Subhankar Sarkar? Inside His Education, Political Rise, And Achievements As Congress Eyes The 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 15): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Black Market Prices Skyrocket? Check Pan-India Rates Here

Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

LATEST NEWS

Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

US Officials Predict Quick End To Iran War, But Tehran Vows It Can Outlast Foes, Tensions Escalate Across Region

98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

Oscars 2026 Live In India: Full Date, Time, And Streaming Platforms, See Exactly When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Ceremony

Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

One Piece Anime Season Premiere: When And Where To Watch Pirates’ Thrilling New Episodes!

Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

Baghdad International Airport Rocked By Rockets Near US Diplomatic Base As Iran War Escalation Sparks Panic Across Region

Naagin 7 Episode 24 Time Tonight: When And Where To Watch Sunday’s Explosive Episode On Colors TV, Full Schedule Inside

BAN vs PAK: ‘Jokers of Cricket?’ Fans Troll Pakistan After Bangladesh Seal ODI Series 2–1 Despite Salman Ali Agha’s Century in 3rd ODI

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot
Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot
Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot
Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

QUICK LINKS