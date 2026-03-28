DMK Seals Seat-Sharing, Reveals Full Candidate List For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections- Check Key Names And Constituencies

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday sealed its seat-sharing arrangement with alliance partners ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a key milestone in its poll preparations. The move comes as the party looks to consolidate its position by strengthening ties within the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and presenting a united electoral front against the opposition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin, who leads the SPA, unveiled the final seat distribution, allocating constituencies among key allies including the Indian National Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The announcement signals the DMK’s strategic push to balance coalition interests while maximising its electoral strength across the state.

The DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, MDMK with 4 seats.

Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

Notably, the DMK has reserved key constituencies such as Kanyakumari, Radhapuram, Palayamkottai, and Aruppukottai for its candidates. The party has fielded CM MK Stalin as the candidate for the Kolathur constituency and announced Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

Other prominent DMK candidates include Mahesh for Kanyakumari, Appavu for Radhapuram, Vahab for Palayamkottai, Kalaikathiravan for Tenkasi, and KKSSR Ramachandran for Aruppukottai.

In addition, O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakkanur, and R.S. Kirthiga Devi has been fielded from Tambaram. Further, Velu has been named as the candidate for Mylapore, while Ma. Subramanian will contest from Saidapet. The list also includes figures such as RD Sekar for Perumbur, Nazar for Avadi, and Subair Khan for Royapuram.

The seat-sharing arrangement would ensure a strong representation across all regions, with a broad spectrum of professionals, including 125 degree holders, 18 women candidates, 15 doctors, and 29 advocates, underlining the party’s focus on education and professional qualifications for its representatives.

Stalin responded to opposition criticism about the late release of the DMK’s candidate list, saying, “We may have come last, but we are the latest.” After the release of the DMK candidates’ list, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute at the Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai Marina and placed the list of candidates.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.

(With ANI Inputs)

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