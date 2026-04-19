Rajnath Singh Levels ‘Dushprayogam’ Jab At MK Stalin Govt Ahead Of TN Polls, Slams DMK Over ₹11 Lakh Crore Debt And Corruption

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister of India brought the BJP’s campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections to a fever pitch on Sunday, delivering a scathing indictment of the ruling DMK during a massive roadshow in Panakudi. Singh accused the state government of pushing Tamil Nadu toward “financial ruin” while siphoning off public funds through institutionalised corruption.

In a sharp rhetorical strike, Singh redefined the ruling party’s name to highlight alleged governance failures, while contrasting it with the NDA’s vision: DMK: Dushprayogam (Misuse of power), Muraikedu (Corruption), and Kootam (Crime) with NDA’s: Nanmai (Well-being), Development, and Ampathy (Peace and prosperity).

In a sharp political jibe, Singh coined an acronym for DMK: “DMK stands for… D stands for ‘Dushprayogam’; M stands for ‘Muraikedu’; and K stands for ‘Kootam’ (crime). The only answer to the INDIA Alliance is the NDA.”

He contrasted it with the NDA, saying, “N stands for ‘Nanmai’; D stands for ‘Development’; and A stands for ‘Empathy’ (peace and prosperity). The future belongs to us–it belongs to the people of Tamil Nadu, and it belongs to the NDA.”

The Defence Minister raised alarms over the state’s economic health, claiming that under the DMK’s tenure, Tamil Nadu’s debt has skyrocketed to ₹11 lakh crore. He dismissed the state government’s claims of central neglect as “false accusations,” providing a comparative breakdown of central funding.

“In stark contrast to the ₹94,000 crore provided during the Congress era, our Central Government has allocated a staggering ₹11 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu over the last 11 years,” said Singh.

Raising concerns over the state’s finances, the Defence Minister said, “The DMK government has driven Tamil Nadu’s financial situation into a state of severe ruin. This state bears a debt burden of ₹11 lakh crore. While Tamil Nadu’s debt continues to rise, the DMK is doing absolutely nothing for the welfare of the public. The DMK is siphoning off the entire public exchequer through corruption. They level false accusations against our Central Government, claiming that funds have not been allocated to Tamil Nadu.”

During the roadshow, Rajnath Singh made a series of strong allegations against the DMK government, particularly on corruption, law and order, and fiscal management. He also urged voters to choose the NDA, describing it as the only alternative to the INDIA bloc.

He said, “The DMK has committed a grave betrayal against Tamil Nadu. Today, the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu has completely collapsed. Statistics regarding atrocities against Dalits have risen. I urge you to make a decisive choice today: the DMK government must be ousted, and the NDA must be brought to power. DMK MLAs and ministers are constantly engaging in corruption and looting the public’s money.”

Singh listed specific allegations to paint a picture of a “collapsed” administrative machinery, citing judicial convictions, mining scam, and other serious crimes.

He said, “The Madras High Court has already convicted one minister and his wife in a disproportionate assets case. Another minister’s name has long been linked to illegal sand mining. The ED has revealed that a minister here has amassed illicit wealth amounting to ₹5,000 crore through illegal mining. Allegations–including those of money laundering–have even been leveled against a minister in the DMK government and his family. Furthermore, allegations involving even kidney trafficking have been leveled against one MLA.”

Reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “deep emotional bond” with the state, Singh highlighted the installation of the Sengol in Parliament as a tribute to Tamil heritage. He also reaffirmed the NDA’s commitment to the 33% Women’s Reservation Bill, accusing the INDIA bloc of consistently attempting to block its progress.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a deep emotional bond with Tamil Nadu. He will do everything within his power to ensure the development of the state. Our Prime Minister installed the ‘Sengol’–a symbol of Tamil culture and heritage–in the Parliament; yet, the ‘INDIA’ alliance opposed even this move. We exerted our utmost effort to enact the law granting 33 percent reservation; however, the opposition parties united to block its passage. Nevertheless, we remain resolute; by whatever means possible, we will ensure that women are granted 33 percent reservation in the legislative houses.”

(With ANI Inputs)

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