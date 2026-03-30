‘Victory Margin Will be Very Big This Time’: CM Stalin Files Nomination From Kolathur Constituency For Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

As Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, Chief Minister MK Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency on Monday.

After filing his papers, he also held a roadshow to connect with people and seek their support

“Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, this time I’m witnessing a huge support. This is the United Progressive Alliance. Tamil Nadu is fighting against Delhi. This time the victory is going to be very big,” Stalin told ANI.

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats.

Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

The DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

AIADMK has also released the second list of 127 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, taking the total candidates from the party to 150. The second list offers a mix of sitting MLAs, former MLAs and new faces as the party eyes a return to governance under the leadership of E Palaniswami.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin unveiled what the party termed a “Superstar Manifesto” for the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a “copy-paste” exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in “sticker politics,” even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model.

(Inputs from ANI)

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