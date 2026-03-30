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Home > Elections > What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Vijay has declared assets worth Rs 404 crore in his election affidavit, highlighting his financial strength as he steps into active politics in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Declares Rs 404 Crore Assets In Poll Affidavit (Image: ANI)
Vijay Declares Rs 404 Crore Assets In Poll Affidavit (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 30, 2026 20:22:14 IST

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What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Actor turned politician, Vijay has reported asset values totalling Rs 404 Crore, according to an affidavit submitted for his campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The information in this document provides an overview of the financial position of the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in preparation for his new role in the political arena.

All assets are detailed in Vijay’s affidavit: Movable and immovable property; investments; bank deposits, etc. He is required to file this affidavit as a condition of being an eligible candidate running for public office.

Vijay’s Wealth and Property Breakdown

Vijay’s income from his film career, endorsement deals, and business ventures contributes significantly to his wealth, making him the wealthiest/most successful actor entering into politics in the state.

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According to the affadavit, the actor owns luxury homes and real estate, extensive land holdings, as well as high-value investments. In addition, the document allegedly contains a list of all vehicles and other personal possessions owned by the actor. Not only does he have substantial income from his major career path, but he has also declared some minor levels of liabilities, however; in comparison to his total assets, he has very few liabilities.

Vijay’s Growing Political Career

In December, we witnessed the introduction of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Since that time, many fans and political analysts have watched his entry into electoral politics with great anticipation.

With this affidavit, Vijay has taken a formal step toward contesting elections He is very serious about pursuing a career in politics due to huge number of supporters who appreciate his clean reputation, and he has a significant level of support.

Political and Social Discourse Surrounding Vijay

Reports say that Following Vijay’s asset declaration of Rs 404 crore, there was an increase in dialogue about him on social media and within political circles. Supporters view this as a demonstration of his open-mindedness and transparency, while others question whether large financial assets create unfair advantages in elections.

Given that the election is approaching, final financial disclosures by Vijay will no doubt continue to create discussion. His change from being an actor to working in politics has received an ongoing amount of publicity and will keep him as one of the most frequent topics of conversation regarding candidates in Tamil Nadu during the next election cycle.

Also Read: Did Mumbai Dabbawalas Stop Tiffin Services Over LPG Crisis? Here’s Why Deliveries Are Paused For 6 Days    

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-5Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Vijay TVK

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What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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