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Home > Elections > Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?

Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that a "Durga Squad" would be constituted to ensure the safety of women if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal, while intensifying his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi's Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Polls? Photo: AI
Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi's Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Polls? Photo: AI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:09:00 IST

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Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that a “Durga Squad” would be constituted to ensure the safety of women if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal, while intensifying his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing an election rally here, Singh said, “We will constitute Durga Squad to prevent atrocities against women. Those who will trouble women will be strictly dealt with. I assure you that after the BJP government comes to power, there will be rule of law in the state.”

Framing the upcoming election as a decisive moment, he added, “You have to decide if you want fear or safety, corruption or development, dadagiri or democracy. The time has come for change.”

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He further sought to build momentum ahead of the polls, stating, “This election is about fear versus trust. On May 4, darkness will end and a new morning will dawn, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal.”

Earlier in the day, Singh criticised the TMC government, alleging that the state has lagged in development despite being in power for over a decade. “The people of West Bengal gave the TMC three consecutive chances. Fifteen years is not a short time for a state’s development. Many states have progressed significantly in just five to eight years,” he said.

The Defence Minister also claimed that West Bengal’s economic contribution has declined under TMC rule. “West Bengal’s contribution to the country’s economy, which used to be 10 per cent, has dwindled to 5 per cent after the TMC came to power,” he alleged, while also accusing the state government of fostering an atmosphere of fear.

Appealing particularly to women voters, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects, he said the party would secure a clear and even two-thirds majority in the state.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. 

(Inputs from ANI) 

Also Read: The Vijay Math: Karur Stampede To Divorce Row- Top Controversies That Shook TVK Camp, How DMK-AIADMK Duopoly Is Using It As Poll Strategy 

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Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?

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Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?

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Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?
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Will ‘Durga Squad’ Be BJP’s Game-Changer for Women Safety as PM Modi’s Party Eyes For 2/3 Majority in West Bengal Elections?
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