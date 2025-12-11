LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 25 Years Of ‘Padayappa’: No OTT, No Repeat Telecasts- Why Rajinikanth Wants His Fans To Watch It Only On Big Screen

25 Years Of ‘Padayappa’: No OTT, No Repeat Telecasts- Why Rajinikanth Wants His Fans To Watch It Only On Big Screen

Rajinikanth’s 1999 blockbuster Padayappa returns to theatres after 25 years. The superstar kept it off OTT and repeated TV telecasts to preserve its big-screen celebration, making the re-release a special event marking his 75th birthday and 50 years in cinema.

Rajinikanth’s 1999 blockbuster Padayappa returns to theatres after 25 years. (Photo: X/Canva)
Rajinikanth’s 1999 blockbuster Padayappa returns to theatres after 25 years. (Photo: X/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:55:50 IST

25 Years Of ‘Padayappa’: No OTT, No Repeat Telecasts- Why Rajinikanth Wants His Fans To Watch It Only On Big Screen

Padayappa is back! Twenty-five years after its historic release, Rajinikanth’s cult classic Padayappa is returning to theatres on December 12, marking a triple celebration, the superstar’s 75th birthday, his 50th year in cinema, and the film’s silver jubilee. But its big-screen comeback has also renewed curiosity around one long-standing question: Why did Rajinikanth keep Padayappa off OTT platforms and away from repeated TV broadcasts for more than two decades?

Rajinikanth’s No-OTT Rule: ‘Padayappa should be a theatrical celebration’

Unlike many Tamil blockbusters that eventually found a second life on television and digital platforms, Padayappa remained an exception. Rajinikanth, who was the lead actor, producer and story writer, has now confirmed that this was a deliberate creative decision.



In a recently released video ahead of the re-release, Rajinikanth said:

“I did not give the rights to any telecast player, despite multiple requests. I wanted people to watch it only on the big screen. It should be a kondattam (celebration) for fans on my 50th year in cinema.”

This is why Padayappa had only limited TV screenings and never made it to any OTT platform, a rarity in today’s streaming-driven era. For Tamil families, who often revisit Rajinikanth films during festivals and holidays, Padayappa’s absence from digital platforms has only strengthened its cult status.

The Film That Changed Tamil Cinema’s Global Footprint

Released in 1999, Padayappa became the highest-grossing Tamil film of its time, collecting nearly ₹40 crore on an estimated ₹5 crore budget. It was also the first Tamil movie to see a massive worldwide release, with more than 210 prints, a move that opened global markets for Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth’s decision to preserve Padayappa as a theatrical experience was tied to this legacy. The film’s scale, music, and star power, he believed, were meant to be enjoyed in a crowd, not on personal screens.



Behind the Scenes: Casting the Iconic Neelambari

Ahead of the re-release, Rajinikanth revealed new insights into the making of Padayappa, especially the casting of the legendary antagonist Neelambari.

Originally inspired by Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan particularly the character of Nandhini, Rajinikanth envisioned a strong, commanding female villain. He initially wanted Aishwarya Rai for the role and was ready to wait “two to three years” if she agreed. With scheduling conflicts making it impossible, the team approached Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and others before director KS Ravikumar suggested Ramya Krishnan, whose now-iconic performance shaped one of Tamil cinema’s most memorable antagonists.

Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth: Two Legends, One Frame

The film is also remembered for actor Sivaji Ganesan’s powerful appearance as Padayappa’s father. Rajinikanth recently recalled how their bond deepened during filming to the extent that Ganesan once expressed he wanted Rajinikanth by his side during his final moments.

A Possible ‘Padayappa 2’? Rajinikanth Hints at a Sequel

Interestingly, Rajinikanth has hinted that discussions are underway for a potential sequel, likely centred around Neelambari’s legacy, a prospect that has already generated buzz among fans.

Padayappa Returns to Where It Belongs- The Big Screen

The December 12 re-release gives fans, especially a new generation raised on OTT content the chance to experience Padayappa in theatres, just as Rajinikanth always intended.

In an industry where digital rights dominate film revenues, Padayappa stands as a rare exception a film preserved and protected for collective, cinematic celebration.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:54 PM IST
25 Years Of ‘Padayappa’: No OTT, No Repeat Telecasts- Why Rajinikanth Wants His Fans To Watch It Only On Big Screen

QUICK LINKS