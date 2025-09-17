Mirai Becomes 2025’s Seventh Highest Grossing Telegu Movie With Rs 100 Crore Mark

Mirai, the action fantasy film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, has raced past the Rs 100 crore global box office mark in only five days since its release. Produced by People Media Factory and helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni, the movie opened on September 12, 2025, and has been drawing audiences with its mythological themes, striking visuals, and heroic narrative. It’s become one of the biggest Telegu hits of the year.

Day Wise Performance In India

On its debut day, Mirai collected Rs. 13 crore, followed by Rs 15 crore on day two and Rs 16.6 crore on day three. It dropped to Rs 6.4 crore on day four, and on day Five (Tuesday), it added another Rs. 5.75 crore domestically. Those numbers bring its total domestic collection (India) by day five to about Rs 56.75 crore.

Worldwide Total and Rankings

Globally, Mirai had already amassed Rs 91.45 crore in the first four days. With the added day Five haul, it has officially crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. The movie now holds the position of the seventh highest grossing Telegu film of 2025 based on data collected through five days. While different trade trackers like Sacnilk have slightly varying numbers, the consensus confirms the Rs 199 crore milestone.

Plot and Cast

The film follows the journey of Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young man distant to protect 9 sacred texts of Emperor Ashoka from the evil sorcerer Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj). As vedha embraces his warrior role, the movie weaves together fantasy, mythology, and superhero tropes. Joining them are Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

What Makes Mirai a Hit

Critics and viewers attribute the film’s strong performance to its special effects, action sequences, mythic fantasy plot, and mass appeal. The visuals and storytelling especially stand out, appealing both to fans of traditional Telegu cinema and audiences who enjoy larger than life fantasy films. Its release timing (September), both in India and overseas, also helped build momentum.

With such strong box office numbers early on, Mirai appears poised to keep growing its collections. If it maintains audience interest, especially in overseas markets, it may climb even higher in the year’s Telegu film rankings. Trade analysts will be watching whether it can sustain, or even accelerate, its momentum in the next few days.