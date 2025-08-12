Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Spotted At Airport! Romantic Getaway Before Coolie

Bollywood Star Aamir Khan, was spotted with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt at Mumbai airport, all smiley, the couple are flying out together before the highly anticipated release of Coolie. Ever since, the couple has found itself at the centre of conversations, with most of them being whether the trip is romantic or a publicity stunt for the Rajinikanth starrer, where Aamir will play cameo role.

Aamir and Gauri: A Blossoming Romance in the Spotlight

Aamir Khan, 60, and Gauri Spratt, 46, have been in the news since they declared their relationship on Aamir’s 60th birthday in March 2025. Their relationship and the strong bond they share have left many enthralled, not least because Aamir, commenting about their 14-year age gap, said about the relationship, – ‘This evolved from friendship to love, surprisingly.’

He said in a recent interview, “we’re serious toward each other, and I am already married to her in my heart.” While the two are in no haste to get married, as Aamir’s brother Faissal Khan clarified, they still can let others know their commitment through public displays of affection, like that at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere.

Gauri, a Bengaluru-based Head of Design and mother to a six-year-old, happens to be a pillar of support for Aamir and is often seen at important occasions beside him.

Coolie: An Extra Special Cameo

There is a buzz because of Aamir’s participation in Coolie, which will be released on August 14, 2025. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Aamir attended the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 2 and is travelling further for promotions. Posts on X highlight the excitement, with fans predicting a blockbuster and estimating the film could earn Rs 100 crore in its Hindi version alone.

Family Drama and Public Scrutiny

The airport sighting comes as both Aamir’s brother Faissal made sensational claims about Aamir and the family. The Khan family released a joint statement rejecting Faissal’s allegations, stating their decisions are based also on love besides professional advice.

Cut the drama, but Aamir has other priorities and keeps up with his personal life along with professional commitments that include the next ambitious project where he captively wants to bring alive Mahabharata on screen.

