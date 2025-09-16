Aditi Rao Hydari to Neha Dhupia, B-Town celebs praise Owen Cooper's historic win at Emmy Awards 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari to Neha Dhupia, B-Town celebs praise Owen Cooper's historic win at Emmy Awards 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 16, 2025 12:19:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities are in awe of actor Owen Cooper after he became the youngest actor to win the prestigious Emmy award for his performance in the Netflix psychological limited series ‘Adolescence’.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, expressed her love for the actor’s achievements as she reshared an Instagram post of the Entertainment Tonight outlet featuring the news of Owen Cooper’s win.

She expressed her appreciation by sharing red heart emojis for the actor.

Neha Dhupia called Owen Cooper the “youngest legend” after his win at the Emmy Award 2025. She shared the post of the US Weekly outlet and hailed the achievement of Owen Cooper.

While re-sharing the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Youngest Legend” with a raised hand position, signifying a wave, a salute, or a gesture of agreement/applause.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also expressed heartfelt joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper’s Emmy win.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of Owen receiving the Emmy Award for his intriguing performance in ‘Adolescence’. She captioned the post with emojis reflecting her immense joy and emotional pride over Cooper’s historic victory.

The teenager, who stars in the Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’, won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

The audience gave Cooper a huge round of applause as he took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I’m here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible,” Cooper said.

With his win, Cooper broke Michael A. Goorjian’s record, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994.

According to Deadline, the actor has also surpassed Scott Jacoby’s record as the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy in any acting category. Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for ‘The Certain Summer’. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS