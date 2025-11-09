LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: 'I Should've Spoken Up Sooner'

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

After Gouri Kishan faced harsh bodyshaming online, her co-star Aditya Madhavan and director publicly apologised, admitting they were “frozen” by the toxic backlash. What began as critique of her performance turned into cruel personal attacks, sparking reflection on online hate in showbiz.

Aditya Madhavan Apologises to Gouri Kishan After Bodyshaming Controversy (Pc: X)
Aditya Madhavan Apologises to Gouri Kishan After Bodyshaming Controversy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 9, 2025 17:25:31 IST

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

The current actress body shaming episode of Gouri Kishan which began with some unfavorable comments on her performance has become a reason for her director and co-star to make a public apology and to undergo a period of reflection. Unfiltered conversation, the artist’s friends confessed to being completely oblivious to the ferocity of the online attacks that rapidly went from professional critique to the most personal and rude remarks regarding her looks. “I am also very sorry, I was in a state of shock,” the director of the actress admitted, reliving the feeling of powerlessness while the comments were becoming more and more aggressive.

The co-star supported the opinion and said, “We were frozen. The toxicity that at such an extent was directed towards her for completely irrelevant reasons to her work… it simply disables you.” This disclosure exposes a very sad part of the reality in the show business: the quickness and the violence of the online body shaming leave not only the target but also the ones who are closest to him/her confused about their reaction and support.



Paralysis of Public Response

The co-star and the director’s mutual sensation of being “frozen” reveals the situation of the internet commentary in a big way. Their stagnation mirrors the volume and brutality of the criticism that Gouri Kishan had to put up with. They meant to direct their attention to the performance comments, but when the story brutally changed to a shaming of the body, they were not ready with a defense strategy for such a personal attack.



They said that the remarks were not single opinions but rather a continuous, organized effort, thus making a simple counter-argument feel too weak against the flood of negativity. This slow response has turned into a matter of public talk, thus emphasizing the necessity of drastic measures and immediate support from the management for artists who are suffering from harassment of this kind.

The Cruel Pivot from Critique to Cruelty

The criticism Gouri Kishan got initially was meant to be professional feedback, which is a regular part of the process of any film release. However, the later shift to body shaming made online criticism show its ugliest face.

The actress who played opposite her pointed out that the words used in the remarks were underlyingly misogynistic and that the intention was to discredit her art by stressing her body. It was a clear case of using a tactic that is often employed to silence and diminish the impact of women who are already in the limelight taking the focus away from her craft and directing it on her “cruelly” targeted appearance.

The director mentioned that the main thing they regretted was not putting out a joint statement right away to clearly denounce the personal attacks and endorse Gouri Kishan’s professionalism, which let the hateful narrative that was not temporarily overshadowing the film’s artistic merit and the actress’s hard work.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:25 PM IST
Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

