Home > Entertainment > After Dhurandhar Dance Video, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Family's Qawwali Groove Goes Viral

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and the Jonas family went viral after sharing a fun Instagram reel dancing to Qawwali music.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 22, 2025 11:12:02 IST

The group of Jonas family, consisting of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, went for a funny Instagram reel, which got all the more popular, showing their dancing to the Qawwali music. The playful and affectionate clip depicts the power couple of Bollywood with their relatives swaying to the Sufi melodies, thus blending the glamour of Hollywood with the atmosphere of Indian culture. This moment of cross-cultural fusion is widely appreciated by the fans around the world.

Viral Qawwali Moment

The video that was posted on Nick Jonas’ account shows Nick and Priyanka as they lead the family in moving to the rhythm of Qawwali, a sacred music style that originated from Sufi traditions in South Asia. Their little one, Malti Marie, is cuteness overloaded, and the Jonas brothers, Kevin and Joe, take part in the activities, bringing in their energetic and synchronised dancing to the show. The clip is a perfect depiction of Priyanka’s tight bond with her Indian roots, which she often expresses through pictures of her family during festivals.​

Cultural Fusion Delight

Qawwali, characterised by its emotive lyrics and exuberant clapping patterns, is a genre that has witnessed a refreshing global outlook, thanks to the American Jonas family, who are dedicated to bringing it to the forefront. Nick, who is nicknamed “National Jiju” by Indian fans, shows his mettle on the dance floor and makes it easy for him to impersonate his old Bollywood tracks and dance styles like “Shararat.” Priyanka’s impact is evident as she recreates her Diwali gatherings and wedding scenes, where the family ties are the main focus of the celebrations.​

Fan Reactions Explode

The social media platforms are flooded with comments like “Nick owning desi vibes!” and “Priyanka’s family goals on point.” As this reel has gone viral that it has been shared thousands of times, which in turn has mostly resulted in the nurturing of cross-cultural acceptance and appreciation during the period of Priyanka’s busy Bollywood-Hollywood career. This video not only highlights the couple’s cultural bridging role since their wedding in 2018 but also their continuous and strong connection to the two cultures.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 11:12 AM IST
QUICK LINKS